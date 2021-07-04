 
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Prince Harry, William's uncle shares picture with sister's statue in Kensington Palace

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Charles Spencer was among the guests who attended the unveiling of Princess Diana' new statue in Kensington Palace.

The younger brother of Diana shared a picture with her sister's statue on Twitter on July 2. "Today, in Kensington. Good day," he wrote with the picture.

Charles Spencer did not share any pictures with his nephews Prince Harry and Prince William or any other member of the British royal family.

He has also avoided publicly commenting on a rift between Prince Harry and William,

Prince Harry had also joined his family on the unveiling of his mother' statue.  

