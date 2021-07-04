Camila Cabello shares more snaps from getaway with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has been living up her second anniversary vacation in the Caribbean with her beau Shawn Mendes.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared more snaps and videos from her beachy vacation, giving fans a detailed insight on her trip with her man.





Furthermore, Camila and Shawn turned to their respective Instagram handles and posted love-up photos from their getaway to wish each other on the special day.

The Treat You Better singer shared a picture of themselves and captioned it “Happy 2 years my baby” followed by a heart emoji.

Camila also posted numerous stunning photos from their trip and wrote “happy anniversary Kuko here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love” alongwith heart emoticons.

The celebrity couple began dating in July 2019.