 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s staff ‘planted stories’ against Prince Harry: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Prince William’s staff ‘planted stories’ against Prince Harry: report

Prince William’s personal staff reportedly “planted stories about his brother’s mental health” ahead of his interview with Oprah.

This claim has been brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie who alleges that it is ‘not a coincidence’ that royal aides began a brefing campaign against Prince Harry a day before his explosive Oprah interview.

According to Daily Mail Mr. Scobie was quoted saying, “I would say that it was no coincidence that it was shortly after that aired, even the next day, there were source quotes that came from a senior aide at Kensington Palace saying that William was worried about his brother’s mental health.”

“That fed off such an ugly thing for Harry and it did not go unnoticed. Now whether William directed that or not, no one will ever know, but it came from his household that he is the boss of.”

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry shares love struck tribute to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry shares love struck tribute to Orlando Bloom
Johnny Depp nears 8 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp nears 8 million followers on Instagram

La casa de papel Season 5: Synopsis of 'Money Heist' final season revealed

La casa de papel Season 5: Synopsis of 'Money Heist' final season revealed

Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico

Dua Lipa reacts to fire in Gulf of Mexico

Britney Spears’ forced to pay lawyers $10,000 weekly without

Britney Spears’ forced to pay lawyers $10,000 weekly without
Camila Cabello shares more snaps with Shawn Mendes from getaway

Camila Cabello shares more snaps with Shawn Mendes from getaway
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted going on stroll in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted going on stroll in the Hamptons

Lana Del Rey teases ‘Blue Banisters’ new single

Lana Del Rey teases ‘Blue Banisters’ new single
Billie Eilish drops release date of ‘NDA’ song MV

Billie Eilish drops release date of ‘NDA’ song MV
Justin Bieber shares a live performance version of his song titled ‘Peaches’

Justin Bieber shares a live performance version of his song titled ‘Peaches’
Ashley Tisdale pens loving note for Jupiter on 36th birthday

Ashley Tisdale pens loving note for Jupiter on 36th birthday
Royal biographer explains why Harry's relations with royal family can't improve

Royal biographer explains why Harry's relations with royal family can't improve

Latest

view all