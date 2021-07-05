Kate Middleton poised to be next Queen of England: 'She's a natural'

Body language expert says Kate Middleton will wonders for the monarchy

Kate Middleton has all the characteristics of a future Queen of Engloand.



According to body language expert Judi James, the Duchess of Cambridge will wonders for the monarchy.



She told Express UK, "Kate is increasingly looking like a Queen who will leave her mark, albeit quietly and politely and in a non-controversial way.

She added that Kate has been "slow and steady" in making her mark.

"She is not a disrupter and looks unlikely to set about changing the traditions or behaviours of the Firm," Judi claimed.

"But, during the past year, she has been emerging slowly but steadily as a campaigner in her own right as well as one of a very tight and evenly-balanced team of two with her husband."

Judi went on to say Kate is a natural when it comes to voicing her opinions.

"Kate’s skills as a performer have seen her doing some professional-looking pieces to camera as well as some endearingly natural-looking selfie-style or Zoom chats.

"Her confidence signals are on the increase and she appears to be showing signs of being willing to take on some of the big hitters on the world stage in terms of promoting her causes, so she may be a Queen who uses her voice and her world audience for active good works and campaigns," she added.