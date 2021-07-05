 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton poised to be next Queen of England: 'She's a natural'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Body language expert says Kate Middleton will wonders for the monarchy

Kate Middleton has all the characteristics of a future Queen of Engloand. 

According to body language expert Judi James, the Duchess of Cambridge will wonders for the monarchy.

She told Express UK, "Kate is increasingly looking like a Queen who will leave her mark, albeit quietly and politely and in a non-controversial way.

She added that Kate has been "slow and steady" in making her mark.

"She is not a disrupter and looks unlikely to set about changing the traditions or behaviours of the Firm," Judi claimed.

"But, during the past year, she has been emerging slowly but steadily as a campaigner in her own right as well as one of a very tight and evenly-balanced team of two with her husband."

Judi went on to say Kate is a natural when it comes to voicing her opinions.

"Kate’s skills as a performer have seen her doing some professional-looking pieces to camera as well as some endearingly natural-looking selfie-style or Zoom chats.

"Her confidence signals are on the increase and she appears to be showing signs of being willing to take on some of the big hitters on the world stage in terms of promoting her causes, so she may be a Queen who uses her voice and her world audience for active good works and campaigns," she added.

More From Entertainment:

Ghislaine Maxwell asks court to drop her charges after Bill Cosby's release

Ghislaine Maxwell asks court to drop her charges after Bill Cosby's release
Queen Elizabeth awards Britain’s highest civilian honour to NHS

Queen Elizabeth awards Britain’s highest civilian honour to NHS
Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Prince William, Harry 'taking baby steps' towards reconciliation after Diana reunion

Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox celebrates 4th of July with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

Simon Cowell alarmed after ‘suspicious figure’ was seen lurking outside London home

Simon Cowell alarmed after ‘suspicious figure’ was seen lurking outside London home
Meghan Markle was upsetting royals since the start, says royal expert

Meghan Markle was upsetting royals since the start, says royal expert
Prince Harry, William 'skipped disastrous rival' speeches at Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince Harry, William 'skipped disastrous rival' speeches at Diana's memorial unveiling

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchange vows in intimate ceremony

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani exchange vows in intimate ceremony
'F9' still ruling North American box office, earning $70 million

'F9' still ruling North American box office, earning $70 million
Queen Elizabeth to award NHS heroes for COVID service during pandemic

Queen Elizabeth to award NHS heroes for COVID service during pandemic

Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry on next trip to UK

Meghan Markle to join Prince Harry on next trip to UK
Ed Sheeran feels proud to sing for England football team

Ed Sheeran feels proud to sing for England football team

Latest

view all