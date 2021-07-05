 
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Palace fears Meghan Markle's UK return could trigger crisis later this year

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Royal expert Daniela Elser said Meghan Markle's return to UK could spark crisis

Meghan Markle will be attending Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in September.

While preparations to host Meghan and Harry are underway, royal expert Daniela Elser said the Duchess's return could spark crisis. 

"The stage is set for a PR and logistic nightmare of unrivalled proportions for the palace. The point of the four-day Jubilee festival isn’t just a multimillion-pound exercise in shoring up the UK bunting industry," said the Australian royal commentator.

“There’s a serious message underlying this affair, namely to reinforce the diplomatic import and philanthropic heft of the monarchy.

“That is, the house of Windsor seems to be focused on doing everything they can right now to buttress the monarchy to ensure it can ride out the potentially rocky years of King Charles III," Elser went on.

“That objective could be seriously undermined if the Jubilee bash ends up being thoroughly subsumed by the roiling melodrama of Harry and Meghan’s return," she concluded. 

