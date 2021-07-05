Kate Middleton 'not feeling symptoms' after isolating for Covid-19

Kate Middleton seems to be doing fine amid her self-isolation after she came in contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement that the Duchess of Cambridge is not feeling any of the general symptoms associated to the virus but continues to exercise caution.

"Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the statement read.

In according government guidelines, she will be self-isolating for 10 days.



Kate, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, attended a number of events last week, most prominently the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday.

She had been due to attend an event to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of Britain's National Health Service on Monday with William, who is not required to self-isolate.

William himself fell ill with the disease last April, at about the same time as his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, with media reports saying he had been hit pretty badly by the virus.



