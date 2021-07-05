Couple's wedding turns into 'nightmare' after Gordon Ramsey 'gatecrashing'

A couple’s wedding day was left in shambles when Gordon Ramsay and his production team "gatecrashed" their wedding.

Charlie Willis and his wife Laura got married on a private beach in Newquay last month but their ceremony was reduced to a “nightmare”, as the couple describe it, when the celebrity chef and his production crew frolicked on the beach to shoot his new TV series Future Food Stars.

According to The Sun, the couple, who paid £1,300 for their fairytale event, did not get “exclusive use” of the beach, meaning that Gordon’s attendance could not be avoided.

Charlie said that the ordeal made them “feel like extras on a gameshow".

"The whole thing was a complete kitchen nightmare," Charlie said.

"We had both worked so hard to save for that day and we felt like extras on a gameshow."

However, it did not end there as the chef, as a kind gesture, is said to have paid the couple’s wedding costs in full.

Furthermore, his producer Sharon Powers sent the couple a letter issuing an apology for causing a ruckus at their big day.

It read: "Dear Mr and Mrs Willis, I am writing to apologise for the upset our filming caused you on your wedding day at Lusty Glaze beach."

"I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests.

"As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us.

"I do hope you can accept my apologies and I wish you well for the future."

Meanwhile, a rep for Gordon spoke to MailOnline: "There was no gate crashing, Studio Ramsay were booked to film on the beach the same day as various weddings and events were taking place."



"It’s a real shame this couple are still complaining, their bill was generously covered, they happily chatted with Gordon on the day, they didn’t have exclusive use of the beach and all the other beach goers had a really great time joining in on & off camera."