Monday Jul 05 2021
Courtney Love shares iconic cover for Britney Spears' 'Lucky'

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Courtney Love shares iconic cover for Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’

Singer Courtney Love has officially graced fans with her beautiful rendition cover of Britney Spears’ song Lucky.

The star started off her cover by saying, “Someone asked me what song I was going to cover next. I don't have a guitar player handy, so yeah.”

She also went on to say, “It's written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people -- gentleman -- and it's got like B-sharp 7th. I don't know that [expletive]. OK, let's just try it.”

By the end of the ballad, Love started getting emotional and admitted, “I'm actually crying. I [expletive] hate this when it happens to me.”

Check it out below:


