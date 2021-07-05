 
Monday Jul 05 2021
Prince William, Harry hailed for joint Diana statement: ‘They avoided a flood!’

Prince William and Prince Harry recently go praised by experts for successfully avoiding a ‘disaster’ and moving forward with joint statements during their statue unveiling ceremony.

The observation has been brought forward by royal author Robert Lacey during his interview with People magazine.

There he admitted, “It was a very well-judged decision not to have speeches. The idea of rival speeches could have been disastrous, but to bring out a considered joint statement was perfect and shows a way ahead.”

