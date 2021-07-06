 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Shehzad Hameed

Alizeh Shah responds to trolls by sharing new stunning pics in strapless gown

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Alizeh Shah responds to trolls by sharing new stunning pics in strapless gown

Judging people has become a new norm in our society and people do not hesitate to call out showbiz stars. Pakistan's emerging actress Alizeh Shah has been a target of this ill practice for the last few months.

Alizeh, who stole the limelight at recent awards show with her spectacular onstage performance with Ali Zafar, has once again come  under fire over her choice of style.

This time, Alizeh is not bearing the criticism alone. Other showbiz stars like Ayesha Omar, Sadaf Kanwal, Mashal Khan and Nausheen Shah are also in the headlines for rocking the outfits of their choices at the star-studded night of accolades.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress, somehow, gave power to other women by not coming under pressure as she continued to display her real personality on social media.

In reaction to the trolls, the big-eyed actress shared more stunning pictures on her Instagram page, looking drop-dead-gorgeous in strapless black gown with her newly adopted hairstyle that surely elevated her beauty.

Most of the celebrities, who appeared on the red carpet at the starry event, were clad in Western dresses, but the looks they offered were impressively eye-catching.

The 20-year-old actress also drew some opposition over her dance video from the netizens, who even watched it more than one time but spewed venom to hit the actress being slave to their thoughts.

Alizeh Shah - who rose to prominence within a very short span of time with her flawless acting skills and bubbly persona - has always been an impressive personality who fascinates fans with her true beauty.

