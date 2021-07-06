Prince Harry, William's level of coordination at Diana reunion lauded by expert

'One thing that no one's really picked up on is the level of co-ordination between the brothers,' said an expert

Prince Harry coordinated with his brother Prince William immaculately at Princess Diana's statue unveiling.



The Duke of Sussex snubbed wife Meghan Markle's advice for his sartorial choice at the key event.

Instead of his usual grey suit, which he has opted for during most of his royal appearances since wedding with Meghan, Harry donned a navy one.

Royal commentator Richard Eden, "One thing that no one's really picked up on is the level of co-ordination between the brothers.

"You might have noticed they were both wearing navy suits and Harry has been stuck to his grey suit ever since he met Meghan," he told Palace Confidential on Mail+.

"I think she suggested, 'you look good in grey' and he's always worn it but on this occasion he wore navy. That was Diana's favourite suit for a man, it was navy.

"If you look at Prince Charles at her funeral, he didn't wear black, he wore a navy suit and that's because Diana liked him best in navy.

"There was definitely significance in that I think," the expert added.