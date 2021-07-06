 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Will not be going to any pvt function with protocol, security: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting the construction site of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Hospital in Karachi on April 18, 2021. — Photo courtesy Twitter/@ImranKhanPTI
Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting the construction site of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Hospital in Karachi on April 18, 2021. — Photo courtesy Twitter/@ImranKhanPTI

In a bid to save taxpayer money and to save the public from the inconvenience that comes with the protocol and security that accompanies a head of state, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced he will be doing away with the practice when he goes to any private function.

"To save taxpayer money and avoid inconvenience to the public I will not be going to any private function with protocol and security," the prime minister wrote in a message on Twitter.

He said he is also reviewing protocol and security granted to ministers, governors and PTI chief ministers so that a way to minimise expenditure and end public inconvenience can be determined.

The prime minister said that a comprehensive policy regarding this will be decided in next week's cabinet meeting.

"We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp and glory used to overwhelm the people," he vowed.



More to follow.

