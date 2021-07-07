Dilip Kumar’s ancestral home in Peshawar: In photos

Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, who died on Wednesday at the age of 98, was born in Peshawar as Mohammad Yusuf on December 11, 1922.



He moved to India in late 1930s.

The Saudagar actor visited his ancestral home in Peshawar once in 1988. It was named as a Pakistani national heritage monument in 2014.

Kumar’s house is located in the Qissa Khawani Bazaar of Peshawar. The provincial government had decided in 2020 to convert the house into a museum.

In September 2020, Kumar turned to Twitter and requested his fans in Peshawar to share the photographs of his house.

Here are photos of Kumar's ancestral home in Peshawar:























