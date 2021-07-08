Bella Hadid drops jaw as she walks the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2021

Major A-list celebrities graced the famous red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2021 for the opening ceremony of the festival as they celebrated the spirit of coming back stronger.



Supermodel Bella Hadid won hearts as she put on stylish display to show off her toned legs in a feathered mini at the Chopard bash during the festival.

The 24-year-old stole the limelight with her chic appearance on the red carpet during the opening night of the Festival at the Annette screening on Monday night.

Gigi Hadid's sister ensured all eyes were on her once again as she arrived in the French town on Monday evening.

She looked incredible in a black and white mini dress which featured dramatic feathered detailing and showcased her toned legs, adding to the glamour. The charming model donned a chunky gold necklace and pendant, as well as pair of wayfarer shades to turn heads.

Bella Hadid's statement gown boasted sheer sleeves and was teamed with a pair of delicate black stiletos, adding further glitz to her look with a pair of huge dazzling drop earrings.