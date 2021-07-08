 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Lifetime releases new teaser on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s film

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

This is Lifetimes third film on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
This is Lifetime's third film on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 

A new teaser on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's film showing their royal exit has just been dropped by Lifetime. 

The brief teaser released shows how the Duke of Sussex’s character, essayed by Jordan Dean, is being fiercely protective of his wife and son.

"I will do everything in my power to keep my wife and son safe,” he says in the clip.

The clip also features the character of Kate Middleton, played by Laura Mitchell, talking to Sydney Morton’s Meghan Markle, and saying: “This is the life we signed up for. Here we value dignity above all else."

"I never thought this would be easy, but I wanted to make the Queen proud,” responds Meghan.

A press release stated that the film "explores what really happened inside the palace that drove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.”

“The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks, and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that may have contributed to his mother's untimely death,” the statement added.

Lifetime’s first film on the couple was released in 2018, titled Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and the second, released in 2019, was called Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. 

