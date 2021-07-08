 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘committed to spending the rest of their lives together’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck feel like they’ve been together again for years, not months, the source said
'Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck feel like they’ve been together again for years, not months,' the source said

Power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship appears to be moving forward at a faster pace than anyone would have imagined. 

Us Weekly reported that the two lovebirds are fully committed to spending the rest of their lives together, after they rekindled their romance after years.

An insider revealed to the outlet that: “The past few months have been a real whirlwind.”

“They’re well aware some cynics still look at it as a big flashy attention grab and roll their eyes at the speed of it all, but it doesn’t faze them one iota. They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together,” added the insider.

“It feels like they’ve been together again for years, not months. As far as they’re both concerned, they’re just blessed to have found each other and discovered true love, which most people can only ever dream about,” added the source.

“There’s not a single doubt in their mind[s] that this is [not] going to work. Everything that went wrong in the past can only serve them in a positive way this time around,” the grapevine shared. 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's families 'already getting along well'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's families 'already getting along well'
Angelina Jolie wants to ‘extract herself’ from business venture with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie wants to ‘extract herself’ from business venture with Brad Pitt
Brian Austin Green denies sending 'petty digs' amid Megan Fox drama

Brian Austin Green denies sending 'petty digs' amid Megan Fox drama

Britney Spears feeling hopeful as team resigns from conservatorship

Britney Spears feeling hopeful as team resigns from conservatorship

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return
Jada Pinkett Smith looks back at dark past involving drug and alcohol abuse

Jada Pinkett Smith looks back at dark past involving drug and alcohol abuse
Megan Fox opens up about sexist criticism of age gap between her and MGK

Megan Fox opens up about sexist criticism of age gap between her and MGK
Prince Harry 'torn' between Meghan Markle and Royal Family, claims expert

Prince Harry 'torn' between Meghan Markle and Royal Family, claims expert
Marvel ends big-screen hiatus with 'Black Widow'

Marvel ends big-screen hiatus with 'Black Widow'
Mariah Carey settles $3mn lawsuit against former assistant

Mariah Carey settles $3mn lawsuit against former assistant

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her true beauty in skimpy outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her true beauty in skimpy outfit amid romance with Ben Affleck
Robert Downey Jr.'s dad, actor Robert Downey Sr. dead at 85

Robert Downey Jr.'s dad, actor Robert Downey Sr. dead at 85

Latest

view all