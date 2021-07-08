Britney Spears ‘relieved’ over resignations by conservatorship inner circle

Britney Spears is reportedly relieved to hear of the massive influx in resignations by some inner circle members within the conservatorship.

The claim has been brought forward by an insider close to E News! and they claimed, “She's finally feeling hopeful about the future.”

“She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship.”

The insider concluded by saying, “She's trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out.”