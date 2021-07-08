 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears ‘relieved’ over resignations by conservatorship inner circle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Britney Spears ‘relieved’ over resignations by conservatorship inner circle

Britney Spears is reportedly relieved to hear of the massive influx in resignations by some inner circle members within the conservatorship.

The claim has been brought forward by an insider close to E News! and they claimed, “She's finally feeling hopeful about the future.”

“She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship.”

The insider concluded by saying, “She's trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out.”

More From Entertainment:

Naya Rivera’s son ‘misses his mom dearly’: Source

Naya Rivera’s son ‘misses his mom dearly’: Source
Watch: Ed Sheeran explains ‘Bad Habits’ loop pedel performance

Watch: Ed Sheeran explains ‘Bad Habits’ loop pedel performance
BTS shares sneak peek into ‘Butter’ jacket preview concept shots

BTS shares sneak peek into ‘Butter’ jacket preview concept shots
BTS’ RM dishes over desire to form ‘Bangtan Grandpas’

BTS’ RM dishes over desire to form ‘Bangtan Grandpas’
Machine Gun Kelly addresses ‘great love’ with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly addresses ‘great love’ with Megan Fox
Lynne Spears defends Britney Spears’ ‘capacity change’

Lynne Spears defends Britney Spears’ ‘capacity change’
Megan Fox bashes ‘archaic’ standards on working moms

Megan Fox bashes ‘archaic’ standards on working moms
Gwen Stefani shares rare family snap with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shares rare family snap with Blake Shelton
Britney Spears’ mom requests ‘personal lawyer’ amid conservatorship change

Britney Spears’ mom requests ‘personal lawyer’ amid conservatorship change
Queen Elizabeth visits sets of record-breaking soap opera ‘Coronation Street’

Queen Elizabeth visits sets of record-breaking soap opera ‘Coronation Street’
Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian in new photo

Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian in new photo
Katy Perry steps out with beau Orlando Bloom for dinner in Paris

Katy Perry steps out with beau Orlando Bloom for dinner in Paris

Latest

view all