Prince Harry and Meghan hide possible message for Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle urged people to share their stories about acts of compassion.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are living in California after quitting royal duties, added: "It means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves.

"It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need."

In an interview, Harry and Meghan said that compassion "means more than the dictionary definition".



In their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said she was not listened to by the monarchy when she was left suicidal by online trolling.

Asked if he would have told other members of the Royal Family that Meghan needed help, Harry said: "That’s just not a conversation that would be had."

The Duke of Sussex also accused the royals of "total neglect" in his Apple TV documentary series, The Me You Can't See.