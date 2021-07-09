 
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck 'bonding' with Jennifer Lopez's kids

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned from their Hamptons vacation and things seem to be going smooth.

A source spoke to People saying that the couple spent their fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons after which they returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

"They had an amazing weekend in the Hamptons. It was very relaxing and fun for everyone," says the source.

The source added that the Argo star seems to be getting along with Jennifer Lopez’s kids, twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"Ben is bonding with Jennifer's kids," the source said.

Another source from Entertainment Tonight shared, "JLo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids."

