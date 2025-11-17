Kim Kardashian shares tearful reaction after failing bar exam: Watch the emotional clip

Kim Kardashian shares tearful reaction after failing bar exam

Kim Kardashian can't control her emotions as she shared the not-so-glamorous moments of her high-profile life.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the 45-year-old reality star posted a video montage featuring her crying after she learned that she had not passed the bar exam.

“I’ve shared so much of this journey with you, and this summer I documented some of the final two weeks of studying — the ups, the downs and everything in between,” she wrote in the caption.

“On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar,” continued the SKIMS founder. “It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end. "

"This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there," added Kim.

The video shows how the reality star prepared for the test.

“I’m just so tired, and it’s like every time I feel like I’m a step ahead, something happens to try to stop me from doing this,” Kim said in a clip while breaking down in tears.

“A part of me wants to stop. I just feel [like] my brain’s gonna explode," continued The Kardashian star.

“I’ve been studying for four months straight, canceled all work, don’t take any work calls, I don’t really do anything except for being a mom and studying,” revealed Kim.