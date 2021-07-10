Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow takes inspiration from #MeToo drive

American actress Scarlett Johansson seemed to have got inspiration from the #MeToo movement for women giving them the courage to stand up and speak out for what is right for them.

According to the 36-year-old actress, the story for her latest female superhero movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already started taking shape in 2017 when some women stood up against one of Hollywood's most powerful film producers.

Scarlett Johansson said the screenwriters were quick to draw comparisons between the lead role of the Black Widow movie and other women from real life who spoke up after experiencing abuse by men in authority.



"We had to comment on what is this incredible movement of women supporting other women, and coming through these shared experiences of trauma on the other side by really coming forward and supporting one another," she said while giving an interview to Yahoo.

"At the very beginning of really seriously talking about what this could be about, it was right during the beginning of the #MeToo movement and felt like, you cannot miss the opportunity to draw the comparison between these two things."

In previous Marvel movies, Scarlett Johansson's character of Natasha Romanoff remained in the background with her male counterparts leading the narrative. But, this time around, the Natasha Romanoff saga has taken the center stage. She is seen grappling with Dreykov who forces women after kidnapping them to become assassins commonly known as Widows.



Talking about the #MeToo, Scarlett Johansson had said in 2020: “It would be such a miss if we didn’t address that stuff, if this film didn’t take that head-on." Detailing about her character Natasha Romanoff, the actress that her character has been "the victim of childhood trauma and exploitation and it's a past that she doesn't want to face that she's running away from."

She also said she took this opportunity to do her part concerning the #MeToo. "It felt very much like what is happening now. It was amazing to have the platform to be able to comment on that," she added.