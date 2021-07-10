 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin urges people to embrace their identity after Spanish heritage scandal

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

You are valid, worthy & you don’t need to explain yourself, said Hilaria Baldwin
'You are valid, worthy & you don’t need to explain yourself,' said Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin came forth penning a lengthy note to fans, asking them to embrace their multi-cultural identity, in the wake of ther Spanish heritage scandal.

Alec Baldwin's wife said her cultural identity is fluid, firing back at people who “devalue” her choice to be multi-cultural.

“We all get to curate our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves,” Hilaria she wrote in a long Instagram post on Thursday.

She later on admitted, “Yes, I am a white girl” from Boston," after being accused of being a fake Spaniard, adding that people need to either “accept” the curated persona and move on, “be curious & want to learn” or “connect & find similarities to relate to.”

"What they shouldn’t do is devalue,” Hilaria stressed, complaining that “it can feel hard to belong” when you identify as multi-cultural.

“You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that,” wrote Hilaria, who was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas.

“You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all your parts,” she added.

“You are valid, worthy & you don’t need to explain or get into the uncomfortable ‘prove it’ conversation,” she concluded. “You don’t owe that to anyone … We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique-our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID."

More From Entertainment:

Why Adam Levine did not attend Blake Shelton's wedding with Gwen Stefani?

Why Adam Levine did not attend Blake Shelton's wedding with Gwen Stefani?

Brad Pitt's lawyer blasts Angelina Jolie as custody battle rages on

Brad Pitt's lawyer blasts Angelina Jolie as custody battle rages on

Khloe Kardashian 'still very much in touch' with Tristan Thompson despite split

Khloe Kardashian 'still very much in touch' with Tristan Thompson despite split
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez won't move in together anytime soon, says insider

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez won't move in together anytime soon, says insider

Meghan Markle's subtle nod to Naomi Osaka after French Open exit

Meghan Markle's subtle nod to Naomi Osaka after French Open exit

Cannes rock documentary 'Velvet Underground' seeks to inspire new fans

Cannes rock documentary 'Velvet Underground' seeks to inspire new fans
Drake enjoys romantic dinner with model Johanna Leia at a very unique location

Drake enjoys romantic dinner with model Johanna Leia at a very unique location
Jennifer Aniston captures hearts with her fit physique during her appearance in LA

Jennifer Aniston captures hearts with her fit physique during her appearance in LA
Baalbek Festival goes virtual in crisis-hit Lebanon

Baalbek Festival goes virtual in crisis-hit Lebanon
Prince William and Kate Middleton may shift to 775-room Buckingham Palace before Charles

Prince William and Kate Middleton may shift to 775-room Buckingham Palace before Charles
Megan Fox says her son gets bullied over his choice of dress

Megan Fox says her son gets bullied over his choice of dress
Khloe Kardashian leaves Tristan Thompson in awe as she takes steamy outdoor shower

Khloe Kardashian leaves Tristan Thompson in awe as she takes steamy outdoor shower

Latest

view all