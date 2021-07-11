 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 11 2021
Obama's 2021 summer playlist features Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab

Sunday Jul 11, 2021

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab on Saturday thanked former US president Barack Obama for including her song in his summer playlist.

Some other singers who made it the list included Rihanna, Jay-Z, Bob Dylan and Rolling Stones.

The former Republican leader shared his summer playlist on Saturday which featured Arooj's song "Mohabbat".

The Pakistani singer took to Instagram to express her excitement for appearing in the list of Obama's favorite songs.

Sharing Obama's picture, Arooj wrote, "Well this has been wonderful to wake up to. Thank you Barack Obama". 

