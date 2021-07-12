 
Monday Jul 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William fires warning shot to Meghan, Harry: 'Don't want any drama'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Prince William has put his foot down and asked Meghan, Harry to stop with their feud

Prince William has come forth giving an explosive warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for sparking drama in the royal family,

The Duke of Cambridge has put his foot down and asked the Sussexes to stop with their feud.

According to The Mail on Sunday’s diarist Charlotte Griffiths, "Most people thought the main blame for the fall-out was not Meghan, but instead the brothers themselves.

"A new picture is emerging that William is much tougher in this situation than we previously thought. He is very, very firm. He was much tougher behind the scenes very early on.

"He was not taking anymore nonsense from very early on it seems," Griffiths added.

The Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English added, "We are not going to be seeing William complain about any article or programme. But what is clear is that there is a line in the sand for him."

