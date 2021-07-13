Scarlett Johansson receives kudos from Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo for Black Widow success

American actress Scarlett Johansson is earning a lot of kudos from all quarters for her convincing role as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Studios picture, Black Widow.



One of her Marvel co-stars, Mark Rufffao congratulated her over the successful launch of the first female superhero film by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taking to Instagram, Mark Ruffalo shared a snap of himself with Scarlett Johansson. The actress can be seen sticking out her tongue in a fun way. He captioned the post: "Congratulations to my birthday twin, Scarlett Johansson & everyone a part of #BlackWidow for a great opening weekend! Have you seen the film yet? No spoilers, but let me know what you thought of the movie."

After being released on July 9, Black Widow is now in theatres and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access.



In its first week on the box office, the spy-thriller went straight to the top with an estimated $218 million globally and the pandemic-best $80 million domestically.

The movie is streaming on Disney+ Premier Access for an additional fee of $29.99. So far, it has scored the best-ever $60 million in Premier Access sales.



Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson first co-starred in 2012's The Avengers. Next, the two stars were seen romancing in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The two actors reunited in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

