Jada Pinkett Smith shaves her head: 'it was time to let go'

entertainment
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith is letting go of her hair.

Taking to her Instagram, the Red Table Talk host re-posted a photo initially shared by daughter Willow Smith.

"Willow made me do it because it was time to let go," she captioned alongside the photo featuring the mother-daughter duo with shaved heads.

"BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed" Jada quipped.


Jada's hair problems date back to 2018 when she narrated her 'terrifying' hair loss in an interview.

"It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?'

"It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it," she added. 

