Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Meghan Markle's fans furiously turn on Prince William amid racism row

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Meghan Markles fans furiously turn on Prince William amid racism row

Meghan Markle fans have accused Prince William of failing to address allegations of racism in his own family as he strongly condemned the "sickening" abuse suffered by three England players following the Euro 2020 final.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is President of the Football Association, issued a stern statement on Twitter after black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were subjected to vile racist attacks on social media. 

On the other hand, a large number of royal fans welcomed his public statement, while those fiercely loyal to the Duchess of Sussex have used the row to hark back to the racism storm which engulfed the Royal Family earlier this year.

Some said William, 39, had failed to adequately address claims made by Meghan and Harry that their son's skin colour had been an issue for an unnamed member of the Firm.

Days after their allegations were aired, Prince William said "we are very much not a racist family" when quizzed by a reporter.

