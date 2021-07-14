 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom romance amid Tristan Thompson split

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on Lamar Odom romance amid Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian doesn't want to reconcile with her ex-husband Lamar Odom despite his attempts to win her back amid the reality star's reported split from Tristan Thompson.

The 41-year-old basketball player recently complemented his ex-wife a "hottie" in a comment on one of her Instagram posts and insiders have revealed it was an attempt to win her back.

However, Khloe isn't interested, according to her friend telling a media outlet: "Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship."

"She will always feel empathetic towards him but she has completely moved on from that chapter. He has tried to reach out and get her attention and Khloe just laughs it off. She has a lot going on and it's just not her focus."

Meanwhile, Lamar's latest attempt to win Khloe back has not gone down well with her most recent ex Tristan Thompson.

Things got heated when the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star posted a racy picture of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower on Instagram and Lamar dropped flirty comment "hottie" and added a number of fire and heart emojis.

However, Tristan who shares daughter True with Khloe, got angry and hit back at Lamar, saying: "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Tristan's comment appeared to reference Lamar's near-death experience when he overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

