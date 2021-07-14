 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Web Desk

Jessie J backs Prince William's stance on racism faced by English footballers

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

When asked if she agrees with William's statement, Jessie J said, 'For sure.'

Jessie J has extended support to Prince William's statement blasting people making racist attacks on English football players following the Euro 2020 final.

The British singer said she is happy to see that the royals are learning after Meghan Markle racism fallout - wherein she alleged a royal had concerns over how dark Archie's skin colour might be.

Speaking to TMZ, Jessie said racists are just using football as an excuse to abuse people.

When asked if she agrees with William's statement she said, "For sure."

"I always say that you can only heal anything that's been exposed. And as uncomfortable as it is, the conversation has to be had."

She continued: "I think from the top down and the bottom up everyone needs to talk about racism and how much it really still exists and it always has and there has to be a change, you know?"

The Duke of Cambridge in his statement said, "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

