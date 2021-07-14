Megan Fox 'went to Hell for eternity' during ayahuasca experience with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is narrating her 'incredibly intense' ayahuasca experience with beau Machine Gun Kelly.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live this Monday, the Transformers star narrated her vulnerability during the journey while touching on her own version of hell.

"So we went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting with indigenous people," Fox said, referring to the psychoactive tea, which is used as a spiritual medicine and can cause hallucinations. "... So I was thinking it was like glamping, like it was gonna be some kind of five-star experience."

"But you get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle, and you don't get to eat after 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water and you can't shower because they're in a drought," she continued. "... [There was] nothing glamourous about it and it's all a part of making you vulnerable so you sort of surrender to the experience."

Fox then narrated her intense experience that stretched onto three night after the actual ceremony.

"Everybody's journey is different, but on the second night, I went to Hell for eternity," Fox recalled. "Just knowing it's eternity is torture in itself, because there's no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death."

"It just goes straight into your soul and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in," she explained. "So it's your own version of hell, and I was definitely there."

