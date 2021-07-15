JoJo Siwa credits Demi Lovato for sparking an awakening within her

Demi Lovato admitted said her song 'Cool for the Summer' played a huge part in her life as well

JoJo Siwa got candid about her sexuality, while giving credit to Demi Lovato for sparking an awakening within her, all thanks to one of the Grammy nominee’s 2015 music videos.



“Do you remember your dancer? Her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did Cool for the Summer together, the Dance Moms alum, 18, told Lovato on Wednesday’s episode of the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast.

“I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested,” Siwa confessed.

In turn, Lovato who came out as non-binary earlier this year, said Cool for the Summer played a huge part in her life as well.

“I didn’t come out until 2017,” the pop star shared. “But Cool for the Summer was, like, 2014, 2015. So, like, that to me, it was my way of saying, ‘I’m not ready to come out, but …'”