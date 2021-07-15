 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Feel like I have agoraphobia after Paris robbery: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian opened up about her issues with anxiety.

In a newly-released bonus scene from the 20th and final season from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV star recalled how she felt "freaked out" when she and her now-estranged husband Kanye West went out for dinner for the first time during the pandemic.

"I was so freaked out. People were trying to come up to Kanye and, like, talk to him and, like, come up to me and ask for photos," Kim told her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

"No, no, no! I don't get even remotely, unless [fans] have a selfie stick and want to do it six feet away. That was, like, high anxiety on another level. I feel like I had agoraphobia, definitely, after my robbery in Paris,

"Like, definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn't want anyone to know where I was or be seen. I just had such anxiety...Now I'm, like, such a freak all over again and never want to, like, leave."

The Skims founder’s anxiety comes after she was robbed over $10.8 million of jewelry at gunpoint in France in 2016.

