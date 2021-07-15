Things could have turned ugly: Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom has said that his online exchange with Tristan Thompson over mutual ex Khloe Kardashian could have "turned really ugly".

Speaking to TMZ, the former NBA star said that things could have gone in a really bad direction if he chose to strike back hard.

"He don’t really know me," he told the outlet.

"What did Jesus say, 'God, forgive those for what they not know,' so he don’t really know me, because that could’ve really turned ugly."

The reason behind why he kept his composure was because the Boston Celtics star "is a Black man, he’s in the NBA, so we’re fraternity brothers, at the end of the day."

"I’ll just leave it there. He made a mistake by saying that."

Earlier Khloe took to her Instagram and shared a sultry photo with her fans rinsing her hair in a brown bikini.

Both of Khloe's exes were quick to drop thirsty comments on the star's photo.

While ex-husband Lamar complimented the KUWTK star calling her "Hottie" alongside heart-eyed emojis, on-and-off boyfriend Thompson left a series of drooling emojis.

However, Thompson, who happens to share three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, thought it is necessary to mark his territory while tagging Lamar in a threatening comment.

"God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, referencing the former Lakers player's 2015 hospitalization following a near-fatal overdose.