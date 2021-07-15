 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Michael B. Jordan gushes over grand Valentine's Day present for Lori Harvey

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Michael B. Jordan gushes over grand Valentines Day present for Lori Harvey
Michael B. Jordan gushes over grand Valentine's Day present for Lori Harvey

Michael B.Jordan is reflecting on the special Valentine's day gift for girlfriend Lori Harvey.

PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 booked an entire aquarium for his model girlfriend and he sure is proud of himself.

Speaking on Spotify's Original podcast, Jemele Hill is Unbothered, the Black Panther star touched on his grand gesture for Harvey.

"It was a lot, I wasn't able to do a lot of those things in the past," PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive says. "It was fun; I'm a creative guy."

Not to mention, Michael realizes that he had raised the bar and would have to think out of the box next year as well.

"Then you gotta be even more creative because there wasn't a lot of things that were open. The circumstances of a lot of things forced me to be a bit of a thinker on that one," he says.

"I kind of put myself in a tough situation because I have to figure out next year," he laughs.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears, boyfriend Sam Asghari celebrate conservatorship development

Britney Spears, boyfriend Sam Asghari celebrate conservatorship development

Kelly Clarkson takes kids River, Remington om Disney World trip

Kelly Clarkson takes kids River, Remington om Disney World trip
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release time

'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 release time
Heidi Klum addresses what makes her the ‘perfect wife’ for Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum addresses what makes her the ‘perfect wife’ for Tom Kaulitz
Megan Fox clarifies her remarks about Donald Trump, hits back at critics

Megan Fox clarifies her remarks about Donald Trump, hits back at critics

Megan Fox claps back at trolls over Donald Trump comment

Megan Fox claps back at trolls over Donald Trump comment
Prince Harry given brutal PR advice after bombshell chats: 'Put a sock in it!'

Prince Harry given brutal PR advice after bombshell chats: 'Put a sock in it!'

BTS’s Suga reveals when he bought his first Eminem CD

BTS’s Suga reveals when he bought his first Eminem CD
Meghan, Harry put on blast for 'feeding gossip machine' for own benefit

Meghan, Harry put on blast for 'feeding gossip machine' for own benefit

AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys says he is team Britney in conservatorship battle

AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys says he is team Britney in conservatorship battle

BTS shares rib tickling reaction to ‘Permission to Dance’ MV

BTS shares rib tickling reaction to ‘Permission to Dance’ MV
Jennifer Lopez spotted looking exasperated at LA traffic with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez spotted looking exasperated at LA traffic with Ben Affleck

Latest

view all