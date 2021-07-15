Simon Rex discusses his role in 'Red Rocket' at Cannes Film Festival

Director Sean Baker’s film “Red Rocket” on Thursday premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.



Set in the run-up to the 2016 U.S. election, the comedy drama follows adult film star Mickey Saber, played by Simon Rex, who flees Los Angeles for Texas City, hoping to stay with his estranged wife Lexi.

He rekindles their relationship for selfish reasons but soon a 17-year-old shop assistant called Strawberry catches his eye.

“What it comes down to is that it’s my reaction to what I’m not seeing enough of, especially in U.S. film and TV,” Baker, known for independent films “The Florida Project”, “Tangerine” and “Starlet”, told a news conference on Thursday.

“All my films cover the underground economy because I find it fascinating that there’s a thriving billion dollar underground economy in what we consider the richest country on the earth ... Why is that underground economy happening? Are there people who aren’t allowed into the system? And so I want to explore that.”

While Saber is conniving and selfish, Rex said he still wanted audiences to cheer for him.

“Red Rocket”, which received positive reviews from critics, is in the running for the Palme d’Or prize at the festival.

