Katie Price's son Junior Andre breaks silence amid parents' alleged feud

Junior Andre made a major life decision with his girlfriend, Jasmine Orr

July 13, 2025

Photo: Katie Price, Peter Andre's son Junior Andre shares insights into major life decision
Katie Price’s son Junior Andre recently commented on his life with girlfriend Jasmine Orr, whom he at an event while she was working in PR.

In a new interview with Mirror, the crooner revealed rare details about their life confirming that have moved in together in a flat in Surrey.

“Yes, we’ve moved into our own little flat together!” he began.

Touching on the fact that they are decorating their abode together, Junior added, “We just want to spend every day together. And so we thought, 'Let's try to live together.”

“'You know, I feel like we are ready. It was like, 'What are we actually waiting for?'” he said of taking the next step in their relationship.

Nonetheless, he admitted that the move has come with its own set of challenges, which the pair humbly welcomed.

“It comes with its stresses, and it’s been harder than I thought with furniture and bills and everything,” he continued.

In conclusion, he maintained, “But when you feel like you’ve found the right person, it’s actually great. We’re just on good vibes.”

This report comes on the heels of claims that Katie Price and Peter Andre’s feud have been reignited since Katie fell a victim to an “embarrassing” mix up on their daughter’s milestone birthday.

