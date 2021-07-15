 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson reveals her heartbreaking promise to Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Sarah Ferguson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the kind of relationship she had with Princess Diana.

Ferguson also got candid about a promise she made her sister-in-law Princess Diana during the candid interview with People magazine.

There she began by highlighting the ‘determined’ nature Diana was known for and revealed the life-long secret she swore to stick by throughout their marriages within the Firm.

Ferguson was quoted saying, “We promised each other we would always be together - there was never any daylight between us. But everybody wanted that because we were so strong together. People want to break something so strong.”

