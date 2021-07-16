Katrina Kaif trends on Twitter on her 38th birthday

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s name became a top Twitter trend on Friday as the actress is celebrating her 38th birthday.



The Sooryavanshi actress also received love and sweet wishes from fans and fellow B-town stars on her birthday today.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of Katrina in her Story to wish the ‘gorgeous superstar’ a very happy birthday.

The Good Newwz actress wrote “To the most gorgeous superstar…Happy birthday Kat.”

‘Lots of love always from Saifu and me,” she continued with heart emoticons.

Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter and posted a throwback photo with Katrina from a dance show to wish on her birthday.

“Many happy returns of the day #KatrinaKaif. Sending you lots of love & positivity”, Madhuri said.

Malaika Arora also turned to Facebook-owned app and wished Katrina on her birthday.

She said “Happy birthday beautiful, lots of love Katrina Kaif”.

Fans and followers also extended sweet birthday wishes to Katrina.