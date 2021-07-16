 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Prince Harry opens up about tough relationship with William in old interview

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Prince Harry said he has often been snubbed by his older brother, who thinks he knows best

Prince Harry shed light on his tough relationship with brother William in an interview he gave to ITV in 2010.

The Duke of Sussex said he has often been snubbed by his older brother, who thinks he knows best. 

"I will always give him as much support as I can. Sometimes it’s probably not valued, which is understandable as the older brother always thinks they know best.

"But I always give him my opinion where it’s needed." The Duke of Sussex added, "When I think he’s wrong, I’ll tell him he’s wrong. Nine times out of 10 he puts that in his back pocket and carries on anyway, but in later life, who knows?”

In the same chat, William also revealed that he appreciated his younger brother. "We get on very well, we have a lot of banter. We both keep each other grounded," he said.

“Both of us agree that you’ve got to be grounded and understand things from the bottom up," Willam added. 

