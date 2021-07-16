 
Friday Jul 16 2021
Dua Lipa calls out Instagram and Twitter for their failure to curb racism

Dua Lipa calls out Instagram and Twitter for their failure to curb racism

Dua Lipa on Friday called out Instagram and Twitter for allowing racism to proliferate on their platform.

Taking to social media, the "Levitating" singer questioned, "How come Instagram and Twitter can automatically flag Covid-related news and in the case of Instagram-ban nudity- but can do nothing about the racism that proliferates on their platforms? "

Dua Lipa's post was an obvious reference to racist abuse England's black footballers have faced after their team lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

