Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez searching for houses in upscale LA neighbourhood

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

American actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are moving forward at a rapid pace in their rekindled romance.

According to TMZ, the Batman actor and the Hustlers star are already looking for houses to live in together in Los Angeles.

Per the tabloid, the love birds were spotted sharing getting intimate while house hunting in LA’s ritzy Holmby Hills neighbourhood.

On the other hand, Entertainment Tonight also reported the same, citing the couple’s close friends who told the outlet that they “wouldn’t be surprised” if the two “ended up moving together.”

"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around,” a source told ET.

"Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other,” the insider added. 

