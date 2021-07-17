 
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Jason Sudeikis pays a quiet tribute to English footballers facing racial abuse

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Jason Sudeikis' sweatshirt had the names "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo," printed in white.

American actor Jason Sudeikis is standing in solidarity with the English soccer players who were subjected to racial abuse following the team’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

The Ted Lasso star showed up at the premiere of his hit show’s second season, rocking a black sweatshirt that honoured the three English athletes.

His sweatshirt had the names "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo," printed in white.

The all-Black trio had to face racial abuse on social media after Italy routed England in the Euro 2020 final.

Since then, many stars and prominent personalities have condemned the racist abuse that emerged over a match. 

