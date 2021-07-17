 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan ensures 'safe' birthday playdate for Hoorain amid COVID-19

Ayeza Khan ensures 'safe' birthday playdate for Hoorain amid COVID-19

Actor Ayeza Khan is making sure her daughter Hoorain has the best birthday celebration with her friends.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai star shared a thread of photos from her children's play date, a day after the family of four celebrated a Barbie-themed birthday bash.

"My babies had the best time of their lives! Hoorain especially had been wanting to do a play date with all her friends for so long and thanks to @kidztowncafe her little birthday wish came true!" 

Fans could spot Ayeza in a brown polka-dot shirt while her kids sported all-white casuals.

Take a look:



