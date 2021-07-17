Ayeza Khan ensures 'safe' birthday playdate for Hoorain amid COVID-19

Saturday Jul 17, 2021
Actor Ayeza Khan is making sure her daughter Hoorain has the best birthday celebration with her friends.
Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai star shared a thread of photos from her children's play date, a day after the family of four celebrated a Barbie-themed birthday bash.
"My babies had the best time of their lives! Hoorain especially had been wanting to do a play date with all her friends for so long and thanks to @kidztowncafe her little birthday wish came true!"
Fans could spot Ayeza in a brown polka-dot shirt while her kids sported all-white casuals.
Take a look: