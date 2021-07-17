 
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Netflix has no plans to make 'Fear Street Part 4': report

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Bad news for fans who have been wondering whether the fourth part of the hit Netflix film "Fear Street" would be released.

Some of the fans have also been asking for the release date of "Fear Street Part 4". 

According to netflixlife.com, "there are no plans right now to make any more Fear Street movies."

According to the website, cast members and director Leigh Janiak have expressed interest in making more films and spin-offs. 

It also reported that if the film's part 4 were to happen, it would be release in the summer of 2022. 

