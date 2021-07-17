Blake Lively bashes ‘stalker’ paparazzi: ‘Don’t pay grown men to hunt my kids!’

Blake Lively recently hit back against paparazzi hired by a famous tabloid for ‘hunting’ and stalking her children.

The star made the comment in an Instagram post that got screenshot and posted across social media platforms.

It read, “My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see.”

“Do you do background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?

Near the end of her message, Lively also referenced a famous tabloid and demanded they take down photographs of her children.





