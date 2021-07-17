 
Saturday Jul 17 2021
Megan Fox weighed pros and cons before dating Machine Gun Kelly

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Megan Fox ended up creating her own pros and cons list before actually dating Machine Gun Kelly exclusively.

The star got candid over the whole process during her interview with Who What Wear and was even quoted saying, “When I met [Kelly], I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here.”

She concluded by adding, “There was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons'.”

