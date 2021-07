BTS unveils ‘Permission to Dance’ at Ongaku no 2021 live stream event

BTS has officially dropped an official video of their Permission to Dance performance for the Ongaku no 2021 live stream event.

For those unversed, Ongaku no is a TBS annual mid-year music special that recently went live for the 11th consecutive year.

The event featured local, as well as South Korean talent including the famous BTS.

Check it out below: