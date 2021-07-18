K.G.F Chapter 2 release date: Fans asked to be patient

Fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the release of "K.G.F: Chapter 2" were left disappointed when the film was delayed once again.

The upcoming Indian Kannada-language period action film was due to release on July 16, 2021 but got delayed due to the coronavirus.

It's not for the first time the film's release has been postponed. The action movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2021.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.



Fans have been asked by the filmmakers to have patience and wait for further official updates.

