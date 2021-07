Nora Fatehi has crossed 29.5 millions followers on Instagram where she often shares dance videos and stunning pictures.



The actress on Sunday posted a brand new dance video with Marce Pedrozo.

Nora's video has been watched by more than 2.5 million people on the Facebook-owned platform within a couple of hours.

The 29-year-old has appeared in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil language films. 

She made her film debut in the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.