Adele sparks romance rumours with LeBron's agent Rich Paul, enjoys NBA Finals with him

Adele was all smiles with LeBron's agent Rich Paul at Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Saturday in Arizona.

The Grammy Award-winning singer put on stylish display as she rocked a casually glamorous ensemble, opting for a floor-length animal-print coat, which she paired with a black top and leggings as well as a matching pair of heels.

The singer accessorized her outfit with an array of gold jewelry as well as a black face mask.

Adele was even seen enjoying the company of LeBron's agent. She was photographed getting cozy next to Rich during the game, but there were no obvious signs of PDA to indicate a relationship.

She cheered on the Suns, although the team ended up losing to the Bucks 123-119.

