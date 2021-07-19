 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Adele sparks romance rumours with LeBron's agent Rich Paul, enjoys NBA Finals with him

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Adele sparks romance rumours with LeBrons agent Rich Paul, enjoys NBA Finals with him

Adele was all smiles with LeBron's agent Rich Paul at Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Saturday in Arizona.

The Grammy Award-winning singer put on stylish display as she rocked a casually glamorous ensemble, opting for a floor-length animal-print coat, which she paired with a black top and leggings as well as a matching pair of heels. 

The singer accessorized her outfit with an array of gold jewelry as well as a black face mask.

Adele was even seen enjoying the company of LeBron's agent. She was photographed getting cozy next to Rich during the game, but there were no obvious signs of PDA to indicate a relationship. 

Adele sparks romance rumours with LeBrons agent Rich Paul, enjoys NBA Finals with him

She cheered on the Suns, although the team ended up losing to the Bucks 123-119.

Adele wasn't the only celebrity in attendance at the venue. Also among the star-studded crowd was LeBron James, Lil Wayne as well as Vanessa Hudgens, who sang the National Anthem. Adele was also seated next to Rich Paul, James' sports agent.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come under fire in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle come under fire in US
Queen to give her blessings to Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana

Queen to give her blessings to Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana
Nick Jonas posts gushing birthday tribute to his love Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas posts gushing birthday tribute to his love Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday celebrations with stunning snaps in swimsuit

Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday celebrations with stunning snaps in swimsuit
Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair
Nora Fatehi stuns in new dance video

Nora Fatehi stuns in new dance video
K.G.F Chapter 2 release date: Fans asked to be patient

K.G.F Chapter 2 release date: Fans asked to be patient

Eminem leaves Biz Markie fans disappointed

Eminem leaves Biz Markie fans disappointed

Millions react after Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke's song 'Demeanor' released

Millions react after Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke's song 'Demeanor' released
Meghan Markle, Harry's leave after daughter's birth raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle, Harry's leave after daughter's birth raises eyebrows

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter: report

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter: report
Kendall Jenner supports beau Devin Booker prior to NBA finals

Kendall Jenner supports beau Devin Booker prior to NBA finals

Latest

view all